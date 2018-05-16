The inspirational true story behind “Rescue and Jessica”

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes were recently married when they became victims in the Boston Marathon bombings. They went through leg amputations. That’s when Rescue was brought in and changed their lives. The story is told in the children’s book "Rescue and Jessica." You’ll find it wherever books are sold.
