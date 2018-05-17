Patrick Kennedy in ‘Studio B’ ahead of a forum in West Hartford

Patrick Kennedy is the youngest son of Senator Ted Kennedy. He chose to reveal his addiction to pain killers and struggle with bipolar disorder while he was a Rhode Island congressman. Tonight he’s speaking at a forum on mental health in West Hartford, but he stopped by ‘Studio B’ first! Click here to learn more about the forum.
