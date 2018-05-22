Another big reveal

For the past few months we've been following the progress of Ellen Levenson after a medical make over. She's ready to shine like a star again! Watch to see where she is now, and click here to see more from Transitions With Dr. Lori. Sponsored by Vanishing Veins & Vivesse Medspa.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.