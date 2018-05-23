Everything you need to know about properly pruning trees and plants

With the winter gone, you might be facing the brown branches of spring as you look at your yard. So, how do you get them to turn green? Our friend Nora Murphy shows us how. Click here to see the latest edition of Nora Murphy Country House online magazine and her latest home good products.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.