VIDEO: Wallingford family questions town after tree falls on their property

There’s still a long way to go before things get back to normal after last week’s deadly storms. In Wallingford, one family is living with a huge tree on the side of their home and they’re blaming the town, saying they’ve been given the run-around when it comes to the cleanup.
