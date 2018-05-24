Our interview with Major Ivan Castro

Memorial Day marks the 100th anniversary of first battle in World War 1. There's an effort called There But Not There that's helping those wounded in war today. Major Ivan Castro was the only blind officer serving in the U.S. Special Forces. Major Castro is telling us about this effort. Click here to learn more.
