Learn more about The Komen More Than Pink Walk

It used to be known as The Komen Race for the Cure, it’s now The Komen More Than Pink Walk. Meg Staubley from Komen and Barbara Puffer, a longstanding participant and breast cancer survivor are telling us about the chances for this year’s event. Click here to learn more.
