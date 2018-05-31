Learn how to make your own nautical beach bag

You've heard of group classes where you can learn how to paint wine glasses or flower pots, but what about a night to make your own beach bag? Kristina Lough of "painted by the shore" is showing us how to make your own nautical beach bag. Click here to learn more about her studio.
