How well do you know your Greek food? - WFSB 3 Connecticut

How well do you know your Greek food?

Posted:

Many people love going to Greek festivals for the food, but do you know what any of it is really called?  Chris Merisotis from the St. George’s Greek Festival in Hartford is here with popular Greek food.  Watch as Kara and Melissa try to match them with the correct name!  Click here for more information about the Greek Fest in Hartford.