Getting the best care without having to travel out of state.

Living here in Connecticut, there are highly trained doctors helping patients battle breast and other cancers using the same technology you’d find in bigger cities across the country. Dr. Kristin Zarfos and Dr. Andrea Malon are here to talk about the treatments available. For more information about Middlesex Hospital’s Cancer Center, click here.
