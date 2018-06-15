Prevent identity theft at Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union's event: Shred It

It's important to make sure any paperwork with account numbers and personal information gets put in the right place. Shredding those papers and bills is a good way to prevent identity theft. Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is hosting Shred It, an event that the community can come to and shred documents. It's happening Saturday June 16 from 9am-12pm. Click here for locations.
