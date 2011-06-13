Eric Parker, a Connecticut native, returned home to join WFSB in 2004. Eric can be seen each weekday morning as the co-anchor of Eyewitness News This Morning. He is also the Chief Investigative Reporter for the Channel 3 I-Team.

Eric graduated from East Lyme High School and went on to earn a degree from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. In 2010, Eric graduated with Honors from the University of Connecticut School of Law and in addition to his reporting, Eric practices law at Romano, Parker & Associates, a general practice law firm in Rocky Hill.

Before working at WFSB, Eric worked as a desk assistant and field producer at NBC News in Washington and as the Dover (Delaware) Bureau Chief at WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland.

Covering news has sent Eric around the globe. He spent a week in Baghdad embedded with troops from Dover Air Force Base, searched for icebergs off the coast of Newfoundland with the International Ice Patrol, and flew in the backseat of an F-16 with the US Air Force Thunderbirds (he got his 9-G pin and didn't puke!). Eric has also helped viewers to experience stories first hand by crawling through burning buildings with firefighters, getting shocked by a police Taser so he could feel the jolt (he doesn't recommend it), and even getting dunked upside down underwater in a plane crash simulator to see if he could escape (he did, we're happy to report).

Eric is passionate about covering issues affecting veterans and members of the military and he is a proud member of the Board of Directors at Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.

When he's not on your television or practicing law, you can find Eric cheering on his beloved New York Mets. He lives with his wife and son on the Connecticut shore.