NY woman indicted on fraud in school shooting

New York City prosecutors say a woman has been charged with fraud for posing as the aunt of a Connecticut school shooting victim and soliciting donations.

Nouel Alba was indicted Tuesday on identity theft and fraud charges in the Bronx. Prosecutors say she pretended to be the aunt of 6-year-old victim Noah Pozner. She was accused of using her Facebook account, telephone calls and text messages to seek donations for what she called a "funeral fund."

Alba was first arrested in December on charges she lied to federal officials about the case. Her lawyer didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Twenty children and six adults were killed on Dec. 14 when a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., before killing himself.

