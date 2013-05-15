Recipe of the Week: Chocolate Balls

Chocolate Balls

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups (120 grams) vanilla wafer cookies, shortbread, or graham crackers (ABOUT 35 NILLA BRAND WAFERS)

1/2 cup powdered (confectioners) sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1/4 cup COLD* Orange juice

1 1/2 cups pecans

1/2 cup topping - crushed nuts, powdered sugar, cocoa powder

Directions:

Process the cookies and pecans in the food processor until finely ground. Add powdered sugar and cocoa powder and process until combined. Add corn syrup and orange juice and mix well. Yes, you can do this in the food processor too! Blend until it creates one massive lump on the side of the bowl. Grease your hands and shape mixture into 1 inch (2.54cm) balls. Roll the finished balls in the toppings of your choice!