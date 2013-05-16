Better Food: In the Kitchen with Prudence

Pan Seared Shad Fillets and Shad Roe with a Caper Parsley Sauce

with Prudence Sloane



Shad & Shad Roe

Shad can be easily sautéed, broiled or baked. Shad roe is a prized delicacy. It is very mild and does not taste fishy. One sac contains two lobes. Try and keep the two lobes together while cooking. If the sac becomes broken the eggs with pop and splatter while cooking. Shad roe can be sautéed, broiled, baked and even deep-fried. Do not overcook it or it will be tough, dry and strong tasting. It should be cooked gently and until slightly underdone in the center. Air on undercooking it.

Ingredients:

butter and olive oil (or canola) for sautéing

salt & pepper

flour for dredging

Sauce ingredients for 2 sacs (4 lobes) or 1 whole fillet

1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter

1 ½ teaspoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons drained capers

1/2 cup white wine

1/3 cup chopped parsley

Directions:

To pan sear shad roe:

Rinse the roe. Season the roe sacs with salt and pepper. Dredge lightly in flour. Over medium high heat, heat a sauté pan large enough to comfortably fit the number of sacs. When the pan is hot add about 1 tablespoon of butter and half that amount of olive oil. There should be enough fat to completely cover the bottom of the pan. When the butter stops foaming add the roe. Let cook on one side until browned (about 1 minute). Turn over and quickly brown the other side. Cover and remove from the heat. Test every minute for doneness (see testing). It is done when just warm remove immediately from the pan and hold aside to continue cooking while making the sauce.

To pan sear shad fillets:

Season the fillets with salt and pepper. Dredge lightly in flour. Over medium high heat, heat a sauté pan large enough to comfortable fit the number of fillet servings without crowding. When the pan is hot add about 1 tablespoon of butter and half that amount of olive oil. There should be enough fat to completely cover the bottom of the pan. When the butter stops foaming add the shad fillets skin side down. Sear for 2 minutes or until the skin is brown and crisp. Turn the fillets over and lightly brown the other side. Turn the heat down and continue flipping unto almost done (still slightly rare inside). Remove and set aside to continue cooking while making the sauce.

Caper Parsley Sauce:

Pour out excess fat out of the pan and add ½ tablespoon of the butter. Over medium heat sauté the garlic and capers in the butter for 1 minute or until the garlic is fragrant and beginning to brown. Add the white wine and on high reduce the sauce to come up about 1/3 way up the capers. Remove from the heat and swirl the cold butter into the sauce. Add the parsley and simmer for 10 seconds. Spoon over the roe and fish.

Testing Roe for doneness. Insert a metal skewer into the center of one of the sacs and hold for 3 seconds. If the tip of the skewer is warm - it's done. Let the sac rest for a few minutes to continue cooking.