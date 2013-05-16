Connecticut lawmakers seek federal funds for Newtown

Members of Connecticut's congressional delegation are attempting to secure federal funds to help Newtown build a new elementary school after last year's massacre - and they say senators owe the residents after failing to support legislation that would have expanded background checks for certain gun purchases.

U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, all Democrats, said Thursday they plan to offer legislation next week that would modify an existing grant that funds mental health counselors and overtime costs after tragedies such as the Dec. 14 shooting.

Murphy acknowledged it will be "a heavy lift" because the federal government does not fund school construction.

A Newtown task force recently decided to tear down Sandy Hook Elementary School and replace it with a new building.

