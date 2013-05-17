NY pizza delivery man delivering more than pies

Authorities say a Brooklyn man arrested on drug charges used his job at a pizzeria as a cover as he delivered more than pizza pies.

Officials on Thursday announced the arrest of 45-year-old Ramon Rodriguez. They say he had made at least 19 sales of cocaine to an undercover officer since the fall of 2011.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday night after authorities said he sold a kilo of cocaine in front of the Brooklyn pizza store where he worked, using a pizza box as a cover.

Authorities say Rodriguez told officers over the course of the undercover effort that he was breaking away from pizza deliveries to make the drug sales.

There was no information on a lawyer for Rodriguez. He was awaiting arraignment later Thursday.

