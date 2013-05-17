Trade Secrets: A Beautiful Garden Tour

Regular buying tickets for Saturday's sale are $35 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For those early-birds on May 18th, "early buying" tickets are available for $100 and include continental breakfast and 8 a.m. admission to the event.

On Sunday, May 19th, four spectacular Connecticut gardens will be open for tours. Back by popular demand for the 13th year is Bunny Williams' garden. This is a great opportunity for eavesdropping on Bunny Williams' and John Rosselli's affair with their house – and features their new "birdhouse village."

From the exquisite 18th-century stone walls at Plum Creek Farm to the 200+ year-old Colonial house at Mudge Manor to the treasure trove of ideas from Lee and Fritz Link's garden, this is a tour not to be missed. Tour the four gardens on Sunday, May 19th for $70 ($60 in advance).

For more information on Trade Secrets or to purchase advance tickets please call (860) 364-1080 or visit Trade Secrets!.