New Haven woman charged with making bomb threats

A New Haven woman has been charged with making bomb threats against Connecticut courthouses.

Thirty-year-old Jennifer Chirico was arrested and appeared before a judge Friday to face a federal criminal complaint alleging that she placed seven anonymous phone calls to courthouses, law enforcement agencies and media outlets on March 8. She allegedly threatened that bombs were going to be detonated that morning at courthouses in Waterbury, Hartford and New Haven.

Chirico was released Friday on a $10,000 bond. She did not enter a plea. A public defender representing her did not respond to a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Chirico is charged with one count of telephonic bomb threats, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

