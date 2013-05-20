Sweet Maria’s with Their Signature Cake

Very Berry Cake, A Sweet Maria's Signature Cake

Our light white layer cake is filled with a combination of fresh, seasonal berries ( blueberries, strawberries and raspberries) and whipped cream frosting.

White Cake

Makes two 8-inch round layers

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups cake flour

1 ½ cups sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ pound, plus 3 tablespoons butter, softened

5 egg whites

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. Grease and flour or line two 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper.

3. In an electric mixer, on low speed, blend flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until mixed. Add butter and mix until uniformly blended.

4. In a separate bowl, mix egg whites, milk and vanilla with a wire whisk. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Mix on medium speed for 1-2 minutes.

5. Scrape down the sides and bottom of mixing bowl. Continue to beat at medium high speed for another 3-4 minutes, until batter is blended and smooth.

6. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a tester comes out with a fine crumb.

7. Remove pans from the oven and cool on wire cooling racks. Cool completely before assembling.

Whipped Cream Frosting

Ingredients:

3 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

Directions:

In an electric mixer with wire whisk attachment, beat cream into soft peaks, 2 to 3 minutes. Add sugar. Whip until stiff. Use immediately.

Assembly:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup raspberries

1 1/2 cup blueberries

1 1/2 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Directions:

1. Mix berries together in a small bowl.

2. Level the tops of the cakes. Slice both layers of cake in half horizontally, giving you 4 thin layers. Place one piece of cake onto a serving plate. Spread a thin layer of whipped cream on the layer. Arrange one third of the berry mixture over cream. Repeat spreading cream and arranging berries until the cake is completely filled.

3. Frost the top and sides with remaining cream.

4. Garnish with fresh berries.

5. Refrigerate until serving. Serve chilled.