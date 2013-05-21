Family spokesperson: Missing ECSU student found 'dismembered'

Jermaine Richards was arrested in connection with Wiley's death and charged with kidnapping and murder.

State police provided the following photos of Alyssiah Marie Wiley

A family spokesperson told Eyewitness News that the body of a missing Eastern Connecticut State University student was found dismembered.

Alyssiah Wiley was last seen since April 20 when she said she was going home to West Haven for the weekend. However, she wasn't reported missing until days later when she failed to return to campus.

Her remains were found in a wooded area in Trumbull on Friday morning by state police cadaver dogs and troopers.

Jermaine Richards, 30, of Bridgeport turned himself into state police Saturday afternoon.

He was charged with kidnapping and murder and after his arraignment, he was being held on $1 million bond.

Richards is next expected to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on June 25.



The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner has not released the cause and manner of death because they said they only have parts of the victim. The medical examiner would not classify if the body was found dismembered.

State police told Eyewitness News won't classify either. Investigators added no other remains were found.



A candlelight vigil will be held later this week, the family spokesperson said. A time and date have not been set.

