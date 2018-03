Creamy Chocolate Pudding

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, halved, seeded, peeled (*avocados have to be somewhat soft, not hard)

3/4 cup vanilla coconut milk

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup agave nectar (or honey)

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

Put it all in a food processor for about 30-45 seconds (until you can no longer see the green of the avocado) and that's it!