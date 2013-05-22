Samantha Heller with Easy Memorial Day Foods

Get more healthy tips and recipes with Samantha Heller







From Epicurious.com

1 pound strawberries, trimmed (3 cups)

2 tablespoons sugar if berries are not sweet

2 cups white balsamic vinegar

2 1/2 tablespoons strawberry vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

5 ounces baby spinach (8 cups)

1/2 pound strawberries, cut lengthwise into thick slices (1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup pecan halves (3 1/2 ounces), toasted and cooled

Directions:



Whisk together vinegar, a rounded 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl, then add oil in a slow stream, whisking well. Put spinach, strawberries, and pecans in a large bowl and toss with just enough vinaigrette to lightly coat.

Refreshing Cucumber Summer Soup

Ingredients:



2 ½ c english cucumber

1 c low sodium vegetable broth

1 c plain greek yogurt

¼ chopped onion

2 tbls fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove peeled

Salt to taste

Fresh ground black pepper

Paprika

Cilantro - chopped, as a garnish

Grape tomatoes - quartered

Directions:



Combine cucumber, broth, yogurt, onion, lime juice & garlic in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth. Add salt & fresh pepper to taste. Ladle soup into shallow bowls. Top with a pinch of chopped cilantro, a few tomato pieces, a sprinkle of paprika.

Serves 4

A KIND twist to an old favorite

A fun switch from cheese & crackers. This combines flavorful nuts and cheese in a portion controlled few bites.

Cut KIND bars Apple-Cinnamon and Fruit & Nut Delight into thirds. Top with a dollop of goat cheese or cheddar & ½ grape or apple slice.