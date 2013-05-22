Samantha Heller with Easy Memorial Day Foods

Get more healthy tips and recipes with Samantha Heller
From Epicurious.com
1 pound strawberries, trimmed (3 cups)
2 tablespoons sugar if berries are not sweet
2 cups white balsamic vinegar
2 1/2 tablespoons strawberry vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
5 ounces baby spinach (8 cups)
1/2 pound strawberries, cut lengthwise into thick slices (1 1/2 cups)
1/2 cup pecan halves (3 1/2 ounces), toasted and cooled
Directions:
Whisk together vinegar, a rounded 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl, then add oil in a slow stream, whisking well. Put spinach, strawberries, and pecans in a large bowl and toss with just enough vinaigrette to lightly coat.
Refreshing Cucumber Summer Soup
Ingredients:
2 ½ c english cucumber
1 c low sodium vegetable broth
1 c plain greek yogurt
¼ chopped onion
2 tbls fresh lime juice
1 garlic clove peeled
Salt to taste
Fresh ground black pepper
Paprika
Cilantro - chopped, as a garnish
Grape tomatoes - quartered
Directions:
Combine cucumber, broth, yogurt, onion, lime juice & garlic in a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth. Add salt & fresh pepper to taste. Ladle soup into shallow bowls. Top with a pinch of chopped cilantro, a few tomato pieces, a sprinkle of paprika.
Serves 4
A KIND twist to an old favorite
A fun switch from cheese & crackers. This combines flavorful nuts and cheese in a portion controlled few bites.
Cut KIND bars Apple-Cinnamon and Fruit & Nut Delight into thirds. Top with a dollop of goat cheese or cheddar & ½ grape or apple slice.