Police search for statues worth thousands of dollars

The Madison Police Department is searching for two bronze statues that are valued at about $19,500.

The statues are part of the art display called the Madison Mile and belong to the Holycroft Foundation.

Police said the statues were taken from the display at the Stop and Shop on Samson Rock Road between May 15 to 16.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 203-318-3040 or 203-318-3041.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.