Better Food: Memorial Day Chicken

Juicy Grilled Caribbean Spiced Chicken Breast

Ingredients:



Makes 6-8 servings

1 1/2 pounds boneless chicken breast

3 tablespoons kosher salt (do not substitute table salt)

3 tablespoons brown sugar (can use white sugar)

4 cups water

Directions:



Butterfly a boneless chicken breast into ¼"-1/2" thickness as shown. Pound to further flatten the pieces, then cut into serving size portions.

Dissolve the salt and sugar in 1/2 cup of boiling water. Add the remaining 3 1/2 cups of cold water. Let cool to at least room temperature. Add the chicken breasts to cover in the brine. Refrigerate and brine for no more than 30 minutes. Remove the chicken from the brine and rinse off. Pat dry. The chicken can now be marinated for 30 minutes or up to 2 hours in the refrigerator before grilling.

Marinade



Ingredients:



1 teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons orange juice

Not for marinade - Juice of 1-2 fresh limes

Directions:



Remove the chicken from the marinade and grill over high heat on each side until no longer very soft when pressed down with a finger - about 1-2 minutes on each side. Remove from the grill and squeeze lime juice over the chicken. Great as an addition for a salad, as a sandwich or on it's own!