Woman pleads guilty to polo match trespassing

The following photo of Wen Qi was provided by the Greenwich Police Department.

A Toronto woman has pleaded guilty to trespassing near last week's celebrity polo match and fundraiser held by Britain's Prince Harry in Greenwich.

Police say 36-year-old Wen Qi was on a list of potential trespassers provided a security agency.

The Stamford Advocate reports Qi told authorities she was a freelance journalist after being caught on private property near the Greenwich Polo Club.

She was originally charged with third-degree criminal trespass, but pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Stamford to a lesser charge of simple trespass last Thursday and paid a $50 fine.

The May 15 charity match was attended by a crowd of about 400 people including many high-profile fashion industry figures. It wrapped up a weeklong visit to the United States for Prince Harry.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

