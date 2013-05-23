Indoor tanning ban moves to Malloy's desk

A Connecticut bill banning young people from using indoor tanning services is moving to the governor's desk.

The state House of Representatives voted Thursday, 117-21, to pass legislation forbidding anyone under age 17 from using an indoor tanning device.

Currently, people under age 16 must receive written parental consent to receive tanning services. This proposal would eliminate the exception for parental consent.

Any operator who knowingly allows someone under 17 to use a tanning bed would face a fine of up to $100.

The American Cancer Society says ultraviolent radiation exposure during childhood and adolescence increases skin cancer risks.

But the American Suntanning Association, which opposes the bill, says the bill will encourage teenagers to use unregulated home equipment.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously last week.

