Malloy, Larson announce manufacturing initiative

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Congressman John Larson are announcing a new manufacturing jobs initiative that will bring together state government, businesses and colleges.

The announcement is set for Friday morning at Goodwin College in East Hartford.

Earlier this month, the college launched a new certification program for production technicians featuring a hybrid curriculum of classroom learning and interactive virtual simulation.

The initiative seeks to help employees advance in their careers through training and credentials.

Vacancies in the state's manufacturing sector are expected to increase in the next five to 10 years as an older generation of credentialed and skilled workers retires. Officials say there are more than 20,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs in Connecticut.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.