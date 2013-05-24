Crazy Savings with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Check out Yes We Coupon and The Crazy Coupon Chick for your latest ways to save!



Coupon Inserts:

No inserts this weekend! Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend. Its a great weekend to clean out your old coupons and your desk!

Retail:

Kohls:

May 24-27- Earn $10 in Kohls cash for every $50 spent! Remember that most Kohls locations will take Kohls cash expired up to 1 year!

Bath & Body Works:

Memorial Day Event! Up to 50% off select items and the Buy 3 get 3 Free sale is back!!

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores:

CVS:

FREE Mars candy! On sale for .75¢ and get back a .75¢ Extra Care Buck!

Walgreens:

*Free Viramax Prostate Health- $10 with a $10 Register Reward!

*Scope, Oral B toothbrushes and Crest toothpaste are on sale for $2.99. If you buy one, you will get a $2 Register Reward. To make it free, use a $1 off coupon from the 4/28 Proctor & Gamble if you have it!

Rite Aid:

If you are headed to Rite Aid, make sure to check out their school supplies and art supplies. They have many items marked at 75% off!

Shop Rite:

This week, there are a bunch of stock up prices on items such as General Mills cereals, pasta, Betty Crocker, and much more! Plus, a few catalina deals like Spend $15 on dove products get $5 off your next order plus spend $20 on Georgia Pacific Products (Brawny, Angel Soft, Dixie, Vanity Fair) get $5 off your next order!

