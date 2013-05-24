Crazy Savings with The Crazy Coupon Chick - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crazy Savings with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Check out Yes We Coupon and The Crazy Coupon Chick for your latest ways to save!

Head to The Crazy Coupon Chick Facebook to win today's giveaway!

 

Coupon Inserts:

No inserts this weekend! Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend.  Its a great weekend to clean out your old coupons and your desk!

 

Retail:

Kohls:

 May 24-27- Earn $10 in Kohls cash for every $50 spent! Remember that most Kohls locations will take Kohls cash expired up to 1 year!

Bath & Body Works:

Memorial Day Event! Up to 50% off select items and the Buy 3 get 3 Free sale is back!!

 

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores:

CVS:

FREE Mars candy! On sale for .75¢ and get back a .75¢ Extra Care Buck!

Walgreens:

*Free Viramax Prostate Health- $10 with a $10 Register Reward!

*Scope, Oral B toothbrushes and Crest toothpaste are on sale for $2.99. If you buy one, you will get a $2 Register Reward. To make it free, use a $1 off coupon from the 4/28 Proctor & Gamble if you have it!

Rite Aid:

If you are headed to Rite Aid, make sure to check out their school supplies and art supplies. They have many items marked at 75% off!

Shop Rite:

This week, there are a bunch of stock up prices on items such as General Mills cereals, pasta, Betty Crocker, and much more! Plus, a few catalina deals like Spend $15 on dove products get $5 off your next order plus spend $20 on Georgia Pacific Products (Brawny, Angel Soft, Dixie, Vanity Fair) get $5 off your next order!