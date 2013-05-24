Chef Plum in the Kitchen with the Tacos

Pop Up this weekend
May 26, at 6:00pm
Partnered with Saranac Beer
123 S. Main Street, Newtown, CT
Plumluvfoods.com for Tickets
Better CT Viewers use Promo Code: "VIP" for a discount!
Pork belly tacos with Jicama citrus cumin slaw
Pork Belly
Ingredients:
.5lb. belly uncured
1 tbls cumin powder
1 tbls chili powder
salt
pepper
Directions:
Mix all seasoning together and liberally rub over the meat.
Roast in the oven at 350 for 2 hours.
Slice thinly when roasting is done
Slaw
Ingredients:
Half napa cabbage
half one jicama
¼ cup sliced onion
¼ cup mild green chili
Directions:
Shred washed cabbage and grate jicama, all ingredients into a large bowl.
Dressing
Ingredients:
¼ cup greek yogurt
2 tbls red wine vinegar
1 tbls lemon juice
2 teaspoons cumin
salt and pepper
Directions:
Thoroughly mix all ingredients in a small bowl and pour over slaw, incorporate well.
Allow to marinate for a least 20 min, before serving.
Chipotle crème fraiche
Ingredients:
1 tbls crème fraiche
2 teas chipotle minced
Directions:
mix well
Taco assembly
Add a heaping pinch of the pork to a hard or soft taco shell.
Add a little chipotle crème fraiche inside the taco on top of the pork.
Fill the rest with the slaw