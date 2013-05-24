Chef Plum in the Kitchen with the Tacos

Pop Up this weekend

May 26, at 6:00pm

Partnered with Saranac Beer

123 S. Main Street, Newtown, CT

Plumluvfoods.com for Tickets

Better CT Viewers use Promo Code: "VIP" for a discount!

Pork belly tacos with Jicama citrus cumin slaw

Pork Belly

Ingredients:

.5lb. belly uncured

1 tbls cumin powder

1 tbls chili powder

salt

pepper

Directions:

Mix all seasoning together and liberally rub over the meat.

Roast in the oven at 350 for 2 hours.

Slice thinly when roasting is done

Slaw

Ingredients:

Half napa cabbage

half one jicama

¼ cup sliced onion

¼ cup mild green chili

Directions:

Shred washed cabbage and grate jicama, all ingredients into a large bowl.

Dressing

Ingredients:

¼ cup greek yogurt

2 tbls red wine vinegar

1 tbls lemon juice

2 teaspoons cumin

salt and pepper

Directions:

Thoroughly mix all ingredients in a small bowl and pour over slaw, incorporate well.

Allow to marinate for a least 20 min, before serving.

Chipotle crème fraiche

Ingredients:

1 tbls crème fraiche

2 teas chipotle minced

Directions:

mix well

Taco assembly

Add a heaping pinch of the pork to a hard or soft taco shell.

Add a little chipotle crème fraiche inside the taco on top of the pork.

Fill the rest with the slaw