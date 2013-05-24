Connecticut makes $5M available for school safety

Connecticut is making $5 million available immediately to cities and towns to help reimburse them for school safety and security upgrades following the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced the first round of funding on Friday for the competitive grant program included in the General Assembly's response to the Newtown shooting. He appeared at Hartford's Classical Magnet School with U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan for a town hall-style discussion about school security and education reform.

At least two more $5 million rounds are expected next year.

Duncan was to announce the federal government is providing the Newtown Public Schools $1.3 million to help recover from the Dec. 14 shooting.

