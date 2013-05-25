One taken to hospital following early morning crash

A motorist was transported to the hospital following an early morning crash in Norwalk.

According to the Norwalk Fire Department, firefighters responded to the crash on East Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Fire fighters observed a Nissan Quest minivan and a Porsche Cayenne SUV in the roadway. Officials said the minivan was traveling northbound and the SUV was traveling southbound in the road when they collided, head on.

A lone, male driver of the Porsche was uninjured, while the lone, male driver of the minivan was extricated. He was then transported to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

