Memorial Day celebrations being held across Connecticut

Several communities will hold ceremonies and parades on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. 

Below is a list of events at this time, check back for updates as we get additional information on events.

  • Avon - 11 a.m. parade starting at the Towpath Annex and ending at the Avon Congregational Church Cemetery for a ceremony.
  • Avon - 12:00 p.m. memorial service and wreath laying at Avon Veteran's Memorial on the Town Green.
  • Berlin - 9 a.m. Memorial Day Parade starting at St. Paul's Church and ending at Veteran's Memorial Park.
  • Branford - 10 a.m. Memorial Day Parade starting at the Branford Green on Town Hall Drive
  • Danbury - 9:30 a.m. Memorial Day Parade starting at the intersection of Rose Street and Main Street.
  • East Hartford - 10 a.m. Memorial Day Parade being held on Burnside Avenue
  • East Haven - 11:30 a.m. music and ceremony to be held at the East Haven Green on Thompson Avenue
  • East Lyme - 2 p.m. Memorial Day Parade to start next to St. John's Episcopalian Church and end at Town Hall.
  • East Windsor - 10 a.m. Memorial Day Parade starting at the Town Hall Annex in Warehouse Point and ending at the Veterans Memorial Green.
  • Mansfield - 9 a.m. Memorial Day Parade will start at the intersection of Route 195 and Bassetts Bridge Road and end at the Mansfield Center Cemetery for a ceremony.
  • Middletown  - 10:30 a.m. parade will kick off in the North End and make its way down Main St. to the South Green for a ceremony
  • Stafford - 11 a.m. Memorial Day Parade steps off on Furnace Avenue near the Town Hall
  • Stratford - 1 p.m. Memorial Day Ceremony held at Academy Hill
  • Stratford - 2 p.m. Memorial Day Parade
  • Voluntown - 2 p.m. Memorial Day Parade starting at the Robbins Cemetery and ends at the Town Green followed by a brief ceremony.
  • Willington - 8:30 a.m. Memorial Day Parade starting at the Town Green
  • Windsor - 9 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Cemetery, then the Memorial Day Parade will proceed to Windsor Town Hall via Poquonock Avenue  for Parade Marshall's Address. Parade to arrive in the center of town between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
  • Windsor Locks - 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Spring Street to Main Street. Ceremony to be held after the parade at Memorial Hall around 11 a.m.

