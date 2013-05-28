An Upcoming Greek Festival

Greek Festival2013 with St. George's



May 30th -June 2ed

433 Fairfield Ave. Hartford, CT

860-956-7586

Pastitsio

Ingredients:

2½ lbs ground beef

1/2 cup red wine

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 can (12 oz) crushed tomatoes

2 cinnamon sticks

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Pour olive oil in a medium saucepan. Place chopped onions and sauté them. Add ground beef and stir until brown and the water is absorbed. Add cinnamon sticks, red wine, crushed tomatoes, salt and pepper. Cook the meat sauce over medium heat until thick

Ingredients:

1lb macaroni long and thick or ziti

2 cups parmesan Romano grated cheese

¼ cup butter

4-5 egg whites

¼ cup milk

1 tsp salt

Preparation:

Boil macaroni as directed, preferably al dente. Add melted butter and grated cheese. Beat slightly egg whites with milk and add them to macaroni. Stir all the ingredients.

White cream sauce (Cream):

Ingredients:

1 quart milk

4-5 egg yolks

½ cup butter

½ cup flour

½ parmesan Romano grated cheese

2 cinnamon sticks

¼ tsp white pepper

¼ tsp salt or to taste

Preparation:

In a medium saucepan melt butter over a very low heat. Add flour and stir until light brown (mixture must be slightly thickened). Add cinnamon sticks to milk and warm it. Add warm milk gradually, stirring constantly until thickened. Remove the saucepan from the burner and slowly add slightly beaten egg yolks. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease 9X13 - inch baking pan. Place a little more than ½ of the macaroni on the bottom.

Spread meat sauce on top. Add remaining macaroni on top. Pour crema /sauce spread evenly over macaroni. Bake in 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes until golden brown.