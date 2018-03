Where Is Wolcott Invitational (WIWI 2013) -

Spring FRC® off-season event

Date: June 8th 2013 - Saturday

Location: Wolcott High School 457 Bound Line Rd Wolcott, CT 06716

Time - 8:30 am - 5pm

Free to the public!

Bring the kids!

Check out their Facebook Page to learn more!