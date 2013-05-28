NH service planned for Nancy Lanza

A memorial service is planned in New Hampshire for the woman whose son shot her dead at their Connecticut home in December and then drove to an elementary school and killed 20 children and six educators.

Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs says a service for Nancy Lanza will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Kingston. He said only friends and family are invited.

A private funeral was held for Lanza on Dec. 20 in Kingston, where she once lived.

Lanza's 20-year-old son, Adam Lanza, killed her at their home in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14 and then drove to Sandy Hook Elementary School, where he killed the children and school employees before committing suicide.

