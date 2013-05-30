Better Food with Prudence Sloane

Pasta & Broccoli Rabe with Creamy Ricotta Sauce

with Prudence Sloane



Serves 3-4

Ingredients:

½ pound cavatelli (1/2 bag of Sapori del Vallo fresh pasta)

½ pound broccoli rabe

1 tablespoon salt for boiling water

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons of minced garlic (2 cloves)

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup whole milk ricotta

Trim ½" off the broccoli rabe stems. Cut the broccoli into 3-4 lengths for ease of eating. Bring a large pot of water to a roaring boil.

Directions:

In the meantime, over medium heat sauté the garlic and red pepper flakes with the olive oil for 2 minutes or until the garlic is just beginning to brown.

When the water is boiling, add the salt and the pasta. Return the water to a boil and add the broccoli rabe. Boil together for 4-5 minutes. Taste test the broccoli and pasta for doneness. The broccoli should be soft to the bite and the pasta very al dente. Have the pasta serving bowl ready. With a hand held mesh strainer scoop the pasta and broccoli out of the cooking water. Shake some of the water off and put in the pasta bowl. Pour the garlic oil over the pasta, add the 1 teaspoon of salt and toss. Add the ricotta and toss well. There should be enough water clinging to the pasta and broccoli to make a creamy sauce with the ricotta. If not add a little of the pasta cooking water. Serve immediately - PASTA WAITS FOR NO MAN! Excellent on it's own or alongside a grilled steak.

Note: This dish is heavy on the broccoli rabe and lighter on the pasta with a ratio of equal weight. Change the ratio as desired.