Connecticut man dies after struggle with Massachusetts troopers

Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a Connecticut man who struggled with two state troopers after he was spotted walking on a ramp on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Police say 47-year-old Donald Moskites of Windsor was spotted near the Allston-Brighton tolls at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Based on police reports and maintenance workers at the scene, authorities say the man became aggressive, and bit a chunk out of 1 trooper's arm during a physical altercation.

The troopers used pepper spray.

Moskites, described as a "very large man," apparently went into cardiac arrest during the struggle. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Why he was on the ramp remains unclear.

The Suffolk district attorney's office is investigating. The troopers' names were not released.

