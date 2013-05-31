Boddler Bites Cooks with the Letter “F”

Favorite Family Fish Sticks with Boddler Bites



(Gluten Free)

Ingredients:

1 lb. wild caught ( skinless) cod, halibut, pollock, or salmon fillets - cut into ½ inch thick strips

¾ cups organic coconut flour

¼ cup ground flaxseed

½ tsp. salt

4 eggs (slightly beaten)

¼ cup milk

¾ cup ground, organic tortilla chips

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Lay out three separate, shallow bowls: one with coconut flour, flaxseed and salt mixture, one with beaten eggs and milk mixture, and one with ground tortilla chips and parmesan cheese mixture.

Dredge fish sticks in flour/ flaxseed/salt mixture, then dip into egg and milk mixture. Lastly, coat fish sticks completely with chip and cheese mixture, pressing lightly to adhere and transfer to wire rack (cookie cooling rack) that rests on top of cookie sheet.

Bake on wire rack (on top of cookie sheet) for approximately 10-15 minutes, until fish sticks are cooked through. Serve warm.

Boddler Bits:

· Coffee grinder works great to grind tortilla chips

· Can be served with healthy dips such as marinara sauce, pesto, salsa, or organic applesauce.