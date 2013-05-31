We’re Saving with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Learn more from The Crazy Coupon Chick and ways to save at Yes We Coupon!



It is the end of the month which means new printable coupons! If there are any coupons you want to print, print them now because they will be gone at the beginning of the month and we will get a bunch of new ones!

Coupon Inserts:

4 Inserts this weekend! 1 SmartSource, 1 RedPlum, 1 Proctor & Gamble, and 1 Target P&G!!



Retail:

Bath & Body Works- Famous Buy 3 Get 3 FREE sale PLUS head to her Facebook to print a coupon for a FREE full sized item with ANY purchase!

Yankee Candle- Get $15 off $35 purchase!

Kohls- Get an extra 15% off your entire purchase through June 2nd!

Drug Stores/Grocery Stores

Walgreens-

*FREE Natrol Melatonin-$4 with a $4 Register Reward!

*FREE Sundown Fish Oil- $7 with a $7 Register Reward!

*6/3 is Senior citizen Day. Get an extra 15% off your entire purchase!

CVS-

There is a ton of ExtraCare buck deals this week including make up, toilet paper,paper towels and laundry detergent, diapers and first aid products! Get rewarded for buying things you need!

Shop Rite:

Purchase $30 of P&G products and get free movie tickets to Monsters University! Plus, buy $20 of participating Monsters University products and get $7 off your next order!