Connecticut passes child mental health services bill

Lawmakers are sending the governor a bill that aims to improve child mental health services in Connecticut in the wake of the December school shooting in Newtown.

The House of Representatives approved the bill Friday in a 142-0 vote. The state Senate unanimously approved the bill earlier this month,

The legislation focuses on prevention, early identification and intervention techniques among mental health providers.

It seeks to increase coordination among agencies, schools, health centers and families, and reduce the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health issues.

The bill also mandates a home visitation program for vulnerable families with young children.

Republican Rep. Whit Betts of Bristol, the ranking House member of the Children's Committee, described the legislation as the General Assembly's "collective answer" to the Newtown incident.

