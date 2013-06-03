Cheater Lasagna with Christine Ieronimo

Christine Ieronimo's Easy One Step Lasagna

Ingredients:

32 oz whole milk ricotta cheese

2 pkgs 8oz shredded mozzaralla

2 eggs

garlic powder to taste

1/3-1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 box frozen spinach thawed and drained (optional)

1 jar of marinara

1 lb pasta (ziti with lines or cellentani work best)

Directions:

Cook pasta 'al dente'

Drain and set aside

Mix all other ingredients together in large bowl minus 1 pkg mozz.

Add pasta

Mix well

Pour into baking dish

Add jar of sauce on top

top with 2nd pkg mozzarella

cover and bake for 30 minutes at 350*

uncover and cook for 5 minutes to slightly brown the cheese

let sit for 20 minutes!!!!

*Serve with extra sauce on the side if desired.