Cheater Lasagna with Christine Ieronimo

Christine Ieronimo's Easy One Step Lasagna
Ingredients:
32 oz whole milk ricotta cheese
2 pkgs 8oz shredded mozzaralla
2 eggs
garlic powder to taste
1/3-1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1 box frozen spinach thawed and drained (optional)
1 jar of marinara
1 lb pasta (ziti with lines or cellentani work best)
Directions:
Cook pasta 'al dente'
Drain and set aside
Mix all other ingredients together in large bowl minus 1 pkg mozz.
Add pasta
Mix well
Pour into baking dish
Add jar of sauce on top
top with 2nd pkg mozzarella
cover and bake for 30 minutes at 350*
uncover and cook for 5 minutes to slightly brown the cheese
let sit for 20 minutes!!!!
*Serve with extra sauce on the side if desired.