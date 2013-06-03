Meriden officer found guilty in brutality case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A federal jury has found a Meriden police officer guilty of charges that he violated the rights of a man who suffered a fractured skull after the officer pushed him and lying in a report about the incident.

The jury in New Haven reached the verdict Monday on its first day of deliberations in the trial of officer Evan Cossette.

Cossette, the son of Meriden Police Chief Jeffry Cossette, was accused of shoving a handcuffed man in the police department lockup in 2010. The man, Pedro Temich of Meriden, fell and fractured his skull on a concrete bench.

Cossette testified Friday he didn't intend to injure the man. He says he thought Temich was about to head-butt him when he pushed him and was surprised he fell.

