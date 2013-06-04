Banana Bread with The Twice Baked Twins

Click here for more from The Twice Baked Twins or head to their Facebook page!



The New Banana Bread

Ingredients:

2 medium bananas, mashed

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped almonds

1 teaspoon turbinado sugar (not paleo, totally optional!)

honey for drizzle

edible flowers for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.; grease mini bundt pans, set aside.

Mix together the bananas, coconut oil, honey, vanilla, and eggs until completely combined. Add in the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon and stir until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.

Spoon the mixture, which should be thick, into the prepared mini bundt pans and smooth the top. Sprinkle the chopped almonds and turbinado sugar evenly over the top. Fills about 5 mini bundt pans.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the bread is golden brown and a knife comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes and then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Drizzle with honey if using and edible flowers.