Keeping Your Kids Safe Outdoors This Summer

Sun Safety Tips

- Babies ages 0-6 months should be kept out of the sun as much as possible. When it's unavoidable, keep them fully covered in sun-protective clothing and in the shade as much as possible.

- Choose a water-resistant, broad spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30+, which will block both UVA and UVB rays. Don't forget to apply on the neck, ears and lips - the most commonly missed spots!

- Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before any outdoor activity, and reapply every two hours and directly after swimming.

- Equip your child with the right tools including UV-protective clothing, hats and sunglasses to shield their sensitive eyes.

- Avoid direct sunlight between 10am-4pm when the sun's UV rays are strongest, and find shade often.

Sun Safety Products

- Snapper Rock is a line of UV50+ swimwear for kids that blocks 98% of harmful rays without sacrificing style. (Prices range from $20-$67 for clothes, Bags: $25)

- Babiators is a line of BPA-free baby-aviators perfect to give little ones protection from UVA and UVB rays. (Retail: $19.99)

- BabySpa's Moisturizing Lotion and Face Cream is an essential daily addition made with the finest natural ingredients and contains a natural SPF booster to protect their sensitive skin throughout the day. (3 in 1 Shampoo: $10.99, Face Cream: $10:99, Body Lotion $9.99)