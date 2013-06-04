Officer found guilty of brutality resigns

A Meriden police officer who was found guilty by a federal jury of using unreasonable force when he shoved a handcuffed man into a prison cell bench resigned from the department Tuesday.

Evan Cossette, 26, was convicted of pushing Pedro Temich, of Meriden, which made him fall into the cement bench and left him unconsciousness. The fall also left him with 12-centimeter gash on the back of his head.

Cossette took the stand in his own defense Friday and said he thought the man was about to attack him and didn't expect him to fall.

During his testimony, Cossette said the surveillance video was edited and leaves out the part when he told the prisoner to sit down.

On Monday, he was found guilty of using unreasonable force and obstructing a federal investigation by preparing a false report.

Cossette resigned from his position Tuesday morning, according to the personnel director for the city of Meriden.

And since he resigned, there is no need to hold a hearing regarding his termination from the police force.



Cossette could face up to 30 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28.



