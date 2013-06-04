Lawmakers seek compromise on Newtown privacy bill

Connecticut legislative leaders say they're working on crafting a compromise bill that would prevent the release of crime scene photos and video evidence from the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown.

House Majority Leader Joseph Aresimowicz said Tuesday lawmakers are "making progress on the issue." The General Assembly has until midnight on Wednesday to act. It was unclear whether a bill would be ready for a vote on Tuesday night.

Several family members of the 20 first graders and six educators killed on Dec. 14 were at the Capitol, waiting to see what happens.

Mark Barden, whose 7-year-old son Daniel was killed, said the families wanted to be supportive of the lawmakers and keep interest in the issue. Parents fear the photos will be circulated on the Internet.

