Recipe of the Week: Marshmallow Nutty Bars

Marshmallow Nutty Bars



Ingredients:

1/2 cup chocolate marshmallows

1/2 cup strawberry marshmallows

1/2 cup miniature white marshmallows

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate (about 2 cups chopped)

1/2 cup roasted almonds

Directions:

Cut the chocolate and strawberry marshmallows in pieces.

Chop the almonds and set aside. Chop the chocolate.

Microwave the chocolate to melt it in 30 seconds parts.

Combine with the marshmallows and the nuts but leave some nuts for topping.

Combine well until dry ingredients are covered well with chocolate.

Layer the mixture on a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Top with the nuts.

Refrigerate for about 20 minutes.

Cut into squares.

Serve and enjoy!