NY woman pleads guilty to Newtown shooting fraud

A New York City woman has pleaded guilty to engaging in a fraudulent fundraising scheme in which she posed as the aunt of a Newtown school shooting victim.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Nouel Alba, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty Thursday in Bridgeport, Conn., to wire fraud and making false statements.

A gunman killed 20 children and six educators inside a Newtown, Conn., school on Dec. 14.

Shortly afterward, authorities say, Alba used Facebook, email, text messages and telephone calls to falsely claim to be the aunt of a child who had been killed and made up details about the aftermath of the shooting to solicit donations for a "funeral fund."

Prosecutors say she also lied to FBI agents about her activities.

Alba is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

