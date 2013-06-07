Traffic delays expected in Hartford Friday afternoon

Traffic is expected to be heavy in and around Hartford during the Friday afternoon commute as thousands of Dave Matthews Band fans converge on the Comcast Theatre.

CTTransit told customers they should expect delays and detours after 2 p.m. and suggested allowing extra travel time for passengers traveling during the event.

In addition to the tie ups, CTTransit said there will be no bus service along Weston Street during the show.

Traffic was mess in Hartford last month when two concerts drew tens of thousands of people into the Capital City on a Friday afternoon.



